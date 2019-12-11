Why is Japan so clean?

Many visitors from overseas are impressed by the cleanliness of cities in Japan. Often, people who come to Japan for the first time say, “Japan is spotless.” They wonder: “Why is Japan so clean compared to other countries?”

In Japanese cleanness is synonymous with beauty.

The Japanese word for “clean” is kirei or kirei-na. Interestingly, the word kirei is also used to represent the English word “beautiful.” Kireina kuki means “clean air.” When Japanese girls say, “Kireina Onnna-no-hito,” they mean “beautiful (pretty) woman.” (Men do not often use the word kirei to describe the beauty of some women; they would rather use the word kawaii. There is another word for beautiful: utsukushii. Men use this word as well.) A Japanese woman might use the term kirei to describe the beauty of a certain woman. Once again, the Japanese word kirei or kireina means both “clean” and “beautiful.” When a Japanese person says, “The town of Tokyo is kirei,” as you might guess, he/she means, “The city of Tokyo is clean.” When Japanese people say, “Kirei-na Fujisan no shashin,” they are referencing a beautiful photo of Mt. Fuji. So, kirei means both “clean” and “beautiful,” which makes these two words almost synonymous in the minds of Japanese people. This could also mean that, for the Japanese, trying to make something clean is like trying to make it aesthetically beautiful.

The newer the better.

The Japanese value new things. People who come to Japan often say that, here, everyone has a new car. Japanese people keep their cars immaculate and, often, when a car is five or six years old, they get a new one. The same goes for buildings and houses.

In addition, the Japanese pay more money for houses and buildings. They want their possessions to be spotless. On the other than, in places like Europe, people value old houses and buildings. Japanese people often renovate even when their buildings or shops are not very old and could be used for many more years. Old buildings are constantly being renewed or replaced by new buildings, especially in places like Tokyo. New buildings are spotless, which makes Japanese cities look clean as well.

Cleaning up the public space is a virtue.

Although Japanese people do not realize it themselves, cleaning up the public space or neighborhood is a virtue to their minds.

At elementary and high schools, pupils and students clean their classrooms every day. Thus they are used to cleaning up public space. You would often see people cleaning the roads in front of their houses or even neighborhood or some volunteers who are cleaning up busy areas in Tokyo, parks, beaches and other public spaces. As some of you may know, Japanese soccer fans are known to clean the stadium after matches. This activity became well-known when Japanese soccer fans cleaned the stadium after the Japan team lost the match at the recent World Cup in Russia in 2018. Also, Japan’s World Cup team left behind a spotless clean locker room with a “thank you” note. This story became well-known and this year (actually a about a month ago) during Rugby World Cup in Japan, teams from France, Namibia and Italy cleaned their locker rooms themselves after the matches.

1964 Tokyo Olympic is the top reason that made Japan so clean.

Many people wonder why Japan is so clean, however, they may be surprised to hear that Japan was far from being clean several decades ago. It is said that before Tokyo Olympics in 1964, people in Tokyo did not have good manners especially about garbage. They threw away garbage everywhere such as roadsides and people would throw away litters everywhere while walking. In other words Japanese people had very bad manners. The city of Tokyo was actually far from cleanness. Right before the Olympic in 1964, Tokyo Government did a massive campaign to educate Tokyo residents about manners so that they would not show embarrassing aspects of Japan to the people who are coming to Japan for the Olympic games. They even sent flyers to every residence in Tokyo so that they would improve manners and visitors Tokyo from overseas would not see dirty Tokyo with litters and garbage everywhere. Obviously this campaign worked and this changed the ethics of Japanese people especially in terms of keeping public places clean.