Restricted and prohibited items for international moving

Things You cannot ship

・Shipping Restrictions

・Find out shipping restrictions and prohibited items

If you are shipping your personal effects and household goods overseas, It is important to be familiar with restricted and prohibited items.

Although personal effects and household goods shipments normally do not contain commodities which are apparently hazardous or illegal, depending on one’s interest or occupation, there can be some restricted or prohibited items. Learn about restrictions for international shipping.

Besides the commodities listed here, there are goods classified as dangerous goods when transported by air. If you are shipping by air, please also see the page of dangerous goods for shipping by air.

Because there all kinds of commodities in the universe, there are all kinds of restricted and prohibited goods especially when they are shipped across the borders, thus it is not possible to list everything but we hope that the information on this page will help.

Export Controlled Goods:

Some goods are subject to export control. Some examples are oscilloscope, bearing, carbon/glass fiber, generators and vacuum pumps as they are listed in the commodity watch list for Weapons for Massive Destruction. For example, some oscilloscopes fall into the category of strategic weapons since their parts could be used for making strategic weapons. Some parts of high tech machines could be used for making strategic weapons and nuclear weapons. These would draw the attention of the customs office and it is possible that they will ask you to submit parameter sheet / certificate of non-applicability. Do not pack such items in boxes unless you have parameter sheets /certificate of non-applicability.

・Nintendo Switch –Nintendo Switch is one of the above mentioned restricted goods subject to export control because of the high tech parts used inside. The export is not allowed without parameter sheet/ certificate of non-applicability. There used to be same restriction on Sony PlayStation but the one for PlayStation ended in 2000.

・Goods for sale or resale (They must not be shipped together with or as personal effects)

・Items purchased for someone else –

For example, if you are shipping three rice cookers, it will be interpreted that one or two of them will be for someone else such as a friend or a relative and there will be problems at the time of customs clearance on the Japan side.

・Belongings of someone other than the accompanying family members.

・Motorcycle – Motorcycles can be shipped but must be custom cleared

as a separate shipment. i.e. personal effects and motorcycle cannot be cleared customs and shipped as one consignment.)

・ A large amount of some particular goods – If, for example, you are a faculty or a researcher, it would make sense to ship thousands of books. In such a case we will simply tell the Japan customs your occupation and generally it will be okay. Also, some people may ship a large quantity of old games, comic books, CD’s or LP records they collected for hobbies. Unless the amount is really large, it is normally okay.

On the other hand, if you are a painter and shipping a considerably a large number of drawings or paintings, the customs may want to inspect the contents to see if there is any items that seem to be for sale or resale. (The reason is because paintings could be traded at high prices and they are also one of the items which are often imported exported for selling/reselling purposes.)

・Lithium Ion Batteries (for PCs etc.) / PCs with lithium ion batteries

・Toy gun, model gun

・Electrically assisted bicycles

・Cremated human remain – Cremated human remain must be transported under a special airway bill

・Precious stones, gold or the alike – they must be shipped as valuable cargo under a special air waybill with special commodity rate.

・Syringe, needles for syringe,

・Goods that may be subject to CITES (Washington Convention) i.e. products made of materials (animals or plants) which are possibly subject to Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

In some cases, the academic name of plants or animals must be indicated even if they are not made of materials prohibited by Washington Treaty to verify non-applicability.

・Piano if the keyboards are made of ivory. Verification by the manufacturer stating that the piano does not have keyboards made of ivory is required if a piano is to be shipped.

・Guitars made of rosewood. Because of rosewood restrictions by CITES, if you are shipping a rosewood guitar that was imported to Japan before the implement of CITES, you will need to get some documents from Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The document will also need to be used at the time of customs clearance at the destination as well. -Amendment: Restriction on shipping guitars made of rosewood ended in 2019. However, the restriction is still applicable to Brazilian rosewood.

・Specimen of insects such as butterflies. (Information on the academic names is required if shipping a specie that is not subject to CITES.)

・Goods that are subject to the law concerning guns and swords:

-Martial art weapons with metal blades

-Imitation Swords (If a verification memo from a sword ship or souvenir shop is available, they can be shipped but it is likely that the shipment will be inspected by the customs and inspection fee will incur

-Real Sword. Export audit certificate issued by Agency for Cultural Affairs, Department of Cultural Properties is required for export. There will be customs inspection with the attendance of a police officer at the time of customs clearance.

Foodstuff：

Foodstuff can be defined as objects that are partaken through mouth and its ingredients /substances are absorbed to human body through digestive organs.

In this sense foodstuff include, medicine, supplement, vitamin, Chinese traditional medicine, herbs, tea, coffee, drinks, water, alcohol, chewing gum etc.

Shipping of Foodstuff by Sea:

Australia and New Zealand -

Foodstuff can be shipped but it will be up to the customs of the destination country as to whether they can be imported. The reason they can be accepted for transport is because these two countries will conduct customs inspection on almost all shipments anyway and check the contents thoroughly. If they some prohibited goods, they will confiscate.

Australian customs have an office where one can call and ask for advice. However, they stress the point that since there are numerous kinds of foodstuff it is not possible for their staff to have knowledge on all of them and answer whether a certain kind of food is prohibited or not and it is really up to the custom officer who does the quarantine inspection.

Having said that foodstuff can be transported this does not mean perishable or the alike accepted.

Europe:

Any kind of foodstuff are not accepted even if they are something that can be imported to the country of the final destination. The reason is because if some shipper includes foodstuff, then the whole container will be seized by the customs for inspection after its arrival at the port of the final destination or at the port of transit and could cause delay to shipments of other customers as well.

USA:

Principally foodstuff are not accepted, however, if the client contacts the customs and/or FDA and get a confirmation that they are something that can be imported, then the carrier would accept them.

Shipping Foodstuff by air：

Many airlines nowadays do not accept foodstuff. Contact this office if you are thinking of shipping any.

Every country has a different regulation on import of goods. Please be careful with them even if the goods can be shipped out of Japan.

Commercial items, i.e. the goods for sale or resale can be custom cleared and shipped as general cargo. In this case, the procedure and the charges will be different as the customs ask for much more detailed information on the contents being shipped and more strict regulations will be applied. Some merchandise may be impossible to ship unless you are specialized in the export of such goods.