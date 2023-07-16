Rent-a-Girlfriend in Japan

Understanding the World of Japan’s Rental Girlfriends

In the hustle and bustle of the digital age, where everything is available at a click of a button, the realm of human companionship has also seen an innovative transformation. A unique service emerging from Japan offers a solution for those seeking companionship without the challenges of traditional relationships – Rental Girlfriends.

Many wonder, “Can you really rent a girlfriend in Japan?” The answer is yes.

As unusual as it may sound to some, it’s a real and thriving business.

What is the Rental Girlfriend Service?

Rent-a-girlfriend service in Japan offers a chance to hire a “girlfriend” for a specified amount of time. The service ranges from a casual friend to a romantic partner, providing a variety of experiences for the customer.

The beauty of this service lies in its simplicity. There are no complicated tactics or relationships to navigate, and the hired girlfriends treat customers with consideration, easing any nervousness or anxiety. The service is open to customers from a broad age range, with users ranging from their 20’s to their 70’s.

Rental girls services are available not only in Tokyo but in other major cities throughout in Japan.

Pricing and Time Allocation

You can request for dates in 1-hour increments, starting from a minimum of 2 hours. The price ranges from 4,000 yen to 9,000 yen per hour. The cost varies depending on the rental girlfriend, the duration of the date, and the planned activities.

Who are the Rental Girlfriends?

Rental girlfriends in Japan are not scouted; instead, applications are collected from the internet. A surprising number of applicants are serious, innocent girls, many of them from famous universities or prospective models.

Before the date, customers can exchange messages via SNS with the rental girlfriend for free. This helps establish a basic rapport and discuss in detail about where and when to meet on the day of the date. Dates are requested using a form on the profile details page.

The Experience

Rental girlfriend services offer a variety of experiences tailored to your desires. Whether you want a pleasant conversation at a café, seek advice from a woman’s perspective, or wish to navigate a romantic date, the service can accommodate your needs.

Even those who are timid about love due to past traumas or insecurities can benefit from the service, using it as a therapeutic platform to overcome their fears. The service is also open to women who might feel lonely while traveling alone or want a female perspective on their shopping trip.

Popular plans include amusement facility dates, watching sports games, attending concerts, and karaoke sessions.

Code of Conduct

The service maintains a strict code of conduct to ensure a safe, respectful, and enjoyable experience for all parties involved. Physical interactions are limited to holding hands and folding arms, and any activity beyond this is prohibited. Taking pictures or videos with the rent-a-girlfriend is prohibited.

While you’re allowed to drink and smoke, refrain from offering drinks to the rental girlfriend if they are underage. The service does not allow exchanging of private email addresses, phone numbers, or SNS contact information other than the confirmation email from the cast member.

Experiences to Enjoy

The Rental Girlfriend service offers a plethora of activities that users can enjoy. This service is not just for men seeking company, but also for women who might be traveling alone to Tokyo, Osaka or Kyoto.

Lunch or Dinner: Enjoy a relaxed meal with a rental girlfriend at a local eatery or a fancy restaurant. Sharing a meal offers a chance to engage in pleasant conversations, explore new cuisines together, and create a memorable dining experience. Coffee Shop Conversations: Sometimes, all you need is a good conversation over a warm cup of coffee. Visit a cozy coffee shop with a rental girlfriend, and indulge in meaningful or light-hearted conversations. It’s the perfect setting to discuss your interests, share stories, or just enjoy the comfort of having someone to talk to. Sightseeing: Imagine exploring the culturally rich streets of Kyoto or the vibrant cityscape of Tokyo with a friendly companion who can also guide you through the local spots, making your solo travel a much more enriching experience. Business Trips: If you’re visiting Tokyo on a business trip and have some downtime, why not make the most of it? You can hire a rental girlfriend to accompany you in exploring the city, dining at local eateries, or simply enjoying a leisurely walk in the park. Shopping Companion: Need a second opinion while shopping? A rental girlfriend can accompany you on your shopping trips, offering insights and advice from a girl’s point of view. Amusement Facility Date: Experience the thrill of amusement parks with a fun and friendly companion. From riding roller coasters to enjoying cotton candy, these experiences can be much more enjoyable with someone by your side. Sports Events: Whether you’re a fan of soccer, baseball, or any other sport, watching a live game with a companion who shares your enthusiasm can be an exciting experience. Cheer for your favorite teams together and share the thrill of the game. Concerts: If there’s a popular artist performing in town, why not enjoy it with a rental girlfriend? Sharing music tastes and enjoying live performances can be a memorable experience. Karaoke: Sing your heart out with a rental girlfriend at a karaoke session. Whether you’re a pro or just singing for fun, it’s always more enjoyable with company.

These are just some of the many experiences you can enjoy with a rental girlfriend. The service aims to provide companionship and enrich your activities, making each moment a pleasant and memorable one.

Boundaries and Restrictions

While the Rental Girlfriend service offers a myriad of experiences, there are certain boundaries and restrictions put in place to maintain the integrity of the service and ensure the safety of all parties involved.

One of the key rules is the restriction on driving dates. To prevent potential accidents and complications, driving dates are generally prohibited. Additionally, dates in a private house or apartment are not allowed, as the service prioritizes public spaces to ensure safety and transparency.

Furthermore, certain locations are prohibited due to their nature or the level of privacy they offer. These include swimming pools, oceans, spas, mixed bathing spas, or any venue involving a significant amount of swimsuit exposure. Similarly, dates at sex establishments such as strip clubs or happening bars are strictly forbidden.

The service also disallows dates in private rooms such as internet cafes or rental rooms, and any venue that is considered a closed room is off-limits. This includes karaoke rooms, unless the sole purpose of the date is to enjoy karaoke, and hotel rooms.

Lastly, dates that involve overnight stays are not permitted.

These restrictions are designed to ensure the service remains a safe, respectful, and positive experience for all involved. It’s crucial for customers to understand and abide by these rules to maintain a harmonious relationship with the service and the rental girlfriends.

Things to Note for Foreign Customers

The service is primarily aimed at Japanese-speaking customers. Foreigners may face difficulties availing of the service unless the company has multilingual staff or you can communicate in Japanese. Some companies confirm that have multilingual staff.

Conclusion

Japan’s Rental Girlfriend service provides a unique opportunity for companionship, fostering connections without the complexities of traditional relationships. It’s an innovative and refreshing concept that echoes the changing dynamics of human interactions in the 21st century. As long as it is respected and utilized responsibly, it serves as a novel way to explore human connections in an ever-evolving social landscape.