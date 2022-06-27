Why is Japan’s population decreasing?

The population of Japan has been decreasing since 2008. The decline of population is naturally the result of declining birth rates.

Why is the Japan’s birth rate so low?

Factors in the Decline in low birth rate in Japansince the 1980s are as follows:

More people remain single (unmarried)

Late Marriage

Late Childbearing

Factors influencing the declining birthrate include the growing incidence of unmarried and late marriage, as well as the declining birthrate among married women. In the 1980s, the rate of unmarried among women in their 30s and older began to rise, and together with late marriages, the rate of unmarriage also increased.

Since the majority of children in Japan are born after a man and a woman marry, an increase in the proportion of those who do not marry will affect the number of child births.

With the increase in the percentage of unmarried people in their 20s and 30s, the average age of first marriage is increasing for both men and women, leading to a trend toward late marriage. Since late marriage raises the age at which children are born, the fertility rate tends to decline during the course of late marriage.

The age-specific fertility rates show that in 1950 and 1970, the peak was in the mid-20s, but the peak gradually shifted, and the fertility rate became lower as the age of childbearing increased, indicating a simultaneous decline in the fertility rate and a trend toward late childbearing. In addition, since the 1980s, the trend toward late marriages and late childbearing has led to a significant decline in the birth rate in the 20s and an increase in the birth rate in the 30s, with the peak of the birth rate shifting to later years.

The lifetime never-marriage rate (the percentage of people who are not married at age 50) has also been rising in recent years: in 1980, it was 2.6% for men and 4.5% for women, but in 2022, it was 23.4% for men and 14.1% for women.

Furthermore, amid chronic deflation, the percentage of unmarried is high among men with low incomes and unstable employment.

The unmarried rate is high among women working in non-regular employment or in workplaces where childcare leave is not available.

Since economic foundation, future prospects for employment and career, and stability affect marriage, the increase in the number of low-wage, non-regular employees due to deflation may be accelerating the high unmarried rate.

More males gave “Insufficient funds for marriage” as a reason for not being able to marry, indicating that the economic situation of young men is affecting their marriages.

Women’s participation in society (women’s empowerment) and diversification of values

While the Equal Employment Opportunity Law was enacted in 1985 and women’s advancement in society has been progressing, the lack of adequate child-rearing support systems and other difficulties in balancing work and child rearing, as well as the large income loss (opportunity cost) when leaving work to raise children, may have influenced their choice to have children.

In addition, the increasing variety of pleasures and convenience of single life, as well as changing values toward marriage and family, may also be contributing to the trend toward unmarried and late marriages.

According to an international survey of attitudes toward declining fertility, when asked “Do you think your country is a good place to have and raise children?” 32% of respondents in the U.S. and 83% in Sweden answered ” agree” while in Japan, more than 40% answered “disagree,” a considerably high percentage from an international perspective.