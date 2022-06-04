Why is it called Golden Week in Japan?

Etymology of the Golden Week in Japan explained

The Golden Week is well-known to be a holiday-studded period from the end of April to the beginning of May each year in Japan. Some mass media call it “Ogata Renkyu” which means “major consecutive holidays” instead. It was originally one of those English words used and understood only in Japan. However, as many expats in Japan started to use the word the “Golden Week” in English context without translating it to some English words like “consecutive holidays” in 1980s, they came to be used in English.

The etymology of the word Golden Week goes back to 1951.

The name, the “Golden Week” was coined by one of the major movie companies, Daiei.

In 1951 a film produced by them recorded the highest box office profit (at that time) during these weeks since the founding of the company. The company “raked it in” so to speak and it was literally a golden week for the company.

Hideo Matsuyama, Daiei’s managing director at the time was happy with the success during the holiday-studded weeks and thought of the word, the “Golden Week” because of the profit they made, inspired by the radio industry lingo “Golden Time,” the time period with the highest listening rate on radio.

They thought it was a perfect name also for promotion. Therefore, the word was later used for advertising i.e. to promote their films during the holiday-studded weeks when a large number of people are expected to come to the movie theaters as the name itself is like a short sales pitch, implying that they are great weeks when people have golden opportunities to enjoy movies.

End of April to early May is also the season with the best weather of the year in Japan and is good for all kinds of activities, therefor it was natural that people started calling the holiday-studded week the Golden Week even if they are not going to movies theaters.

Daiei subsequently named the period centering on Culture Day in November “Silver Week,” but this did not take root at the time. This was possibly because there is just one national holiday in the week in November.

The Golden Weeks last normally a little over a week with four studded national holidays, Saturdays and Sundays. Many people have to work according to the official public holiday calendar but some people may have up to 9 or 10 straight days off if they use their paid vacation days.

April 29 (the first national holiday during the Golden Week) was originally celebrated as Emperor Showa’s Birthday. The emperor passed away in 1989 and the holiday was supposed to be removed, however, because it would make the Golden Week much shorter and having just two national holidays instead of three would make the Golden Week less significant, the government decided to keep April 29 as a national holiday renaming it “Greenery Day”. The name was changed to Showa Day later in memory of Emperor Showa and Showa Era which lasted for 63 years.

Was the Golden Week in China named after the Golden Week in Japan?

Yes, the Golden Week in China was named after the Golden Week in Japan.

In 1999 a new public holiday system was introduced in China and the whole China started to have 7 consecutive holidays in May. The word “Golden Week” in Chinese has its origin in Japanese. The term, the golden week has started to be used gradually in China and the word is commonly used in China now.