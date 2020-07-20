The origin of the names of famous Japanese companies

Etymology of well-known Japanese companies.

The names of some Japanese companies sound purely Japanese and some sound like coined words sounding like English or some other European language. While the names of such well-known companies or brands are very familiar to people all over the world or to the international residents in Japan or international tourists to Japan, the etymologies are hardly known. In fact, no one tells you how such famous Japanese companies got their names while the names themselves are known all over the world. Take company names like Nintendo, Mitsubishi or Kikkoman for example. People would show immediate cognizance of the brand names but they would have no idea what they mean or where these names originate from. Or Names like Nikon, Canon, Sony, Toshiba, Nissan or Yamaha are so commonly heard that people perhaps would not even wonder the etymologies.

Here are some short stories on how famous Japanese companies got their names.

SONY:

SONY was originally called Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo (Tokyo Communication Industry). It was In 1958 that they changed their name to SONY. Three years before they were looking for some simple brand name to sell their transistor radios to international market and the essence for naming was that the word can be pronounced in much the same way in any language, simple and had a nice sound to it. Since it was the transistor radio that they wanted to promote, they also wanted some name possibly related with sound and then president Mr. Ibuchi noticed that the etymology of the English word, “sound” is “sonus” in Latin. By coincidence, He also heard the word “Sonny” used in American English for addressing a young boy.

This made him chose the word, Sonny first. It was a good name as their product is transistor radio which is tiny and somewhat “kawaii” like a little boy. however, when Sonny is pronounced in the Japanese way, it is pronounced “Son-nii”. Son in Japanese means loss or deficit so he decided to remove one N and make it Sony so that it will be pronounced “So-nii”

Nissan:

The etymology of Nissan is their original name before merger in 1934, “Nihon Sangyo”, which means “Japan Industry”.

Toshiba:

Located in Shibaura,Tokyo, Toshiba got its name as a result of merger between Shibaura Seisakusho (Shibaura Manufacturing) and Tokyo Denki (Tokyo Electrics) in 1938. Shibaura Seishakusho originally stared as Tanaka Seisakusho and once monopolized the market of incandescent lamps in Japan. Toshiba is the Japan’s first manufacturer of refrigerator, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, rice cooker. Mr. Tanaka, the founder of Toshiba was an apprentice of Thomas Edison. So was the founder of NEC. Even today both Toshiba and NEC are strong in the field of lamps.

Sharp:

Mr. Hayakawa, the founder of Sharp, was also the inventor of what Japanese people call “Sharp Pencil” or simply “Sharp” which is in English is “Mechanical Pencil”. Mr. Hayakawa was originally a metal craftsman.

He opened a factory in Tokyo to manufacture buckles and parts for fountain pens. He then improved a kind of pencil named “Ever Sharp” invented in the US and made the product presently known as mechanical pencil or Sharp pencil. He was successful as he received many orders from overseas, however, he lost both his family and factory at the time of the great earthquake that hit Kanto / Tokyo region in September, 1923 killing 105,000 people. He moved to Osaka and made a new company named Hayakawa Metal Industry and expanded into the field of electronics as well. He succeed in making Japan’s fist crystal radio and started selling them with the brand name of Sharp. Sharp produced Japan’s first TV set, microwave oven and the word’s first calculator.

Nikon:

Nikon is a Mitsubishi Group company. The name “Nikon” has its origin in their company name in Japanese “Nihon Kogaku” which means “Japan Optical”. The company gave its lenses a trade mark of NIkkor in 1931 and then named their 35mm film cameras Nikon in 1946. They changed their company name to Nikon in 1988.

Canon:

It was named after Kannon (Kwannon), a popular deity in Japan. Kwannon was originally the name of their first prototype model camera made in 1933.

It was named Kwannon in the hope that they will produce cameras that will make it to the world market with the sacred power of Kwannon. In 1935 they needed a brand name targeting the world and chose the word “Canon” which is quite similar to Kwannon.

Kikkoman:

Kikko means turtle’s shell. If you see their company logo, you will notice the hexagon with the kanji 萬 (man), which means ten thousand, in the center.

The hexagon represents a piece of Kikko (meaning turtle’s shell). So, it comes from the company logo. Turtles were mythologically said to live ten thousand years and were thought to be a symbol of longevity, therefore, something that brings luck. It is also said that is named after a Kikko Shrine in Chiba Prefecture.

Nintendo:

Nintendo was established in 1889 and was a leading company in making playing cards and hanafuda (Japanese playing cards).

The etymology of Nintendo is said to come from a Chinese proverb which goes “Do the best you can and leave the rest to Heaven”. Nin means “leave it to” and Ten means “heaven”. ”Do” originally means temple or chapel but in many cases it means “corporate”. So, if Nintendo is literally translated into English, it will be “Leave it up to Heaven Corporation”.It is also said that it got its name because when one is gambling (like hanafuda, the Japanese playing cards for gambling), whether one wins or loose is left up to heaven.

SanRio:

Officially Sanrio says something rather far-fetched as the origin of the company name came from the Spanish word “san rio” which means “sacred river”, however, Sanrio was founded in Yamanashi (山梨)Prefecture and another pronunciation/reading for 山梨 is Sanri. O means King so it would be natural to think that it is the actual origin of the company’s name. i.e. meaning King of Yamanashi.

Yamaha:

Yamaha was named after Mr. Torakusu Yamaha, the founder of the company. The company was once named Nihon Gakki Seizo (Japan Musical Instruments Mfg.) and changed its name to Yamaha in 1987. Mr. Yamaha started his career when he repaired an American-made organ at a local elementary school in Hamamatsu in 1887 and in 1888 he succeeded in making Japan’ first organ.

Kawai:

The company was named after its founder, Mr. Kochi Kawai who was a partner to Mr. Yamaha and later became independent and established his own company. Both Kawai and Yamaha are located in Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka Prefecture. 100 percent of pianos from Japan are made in Shizuoka Prefecture.

