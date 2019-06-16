● The average time Japanese people spend on taking a bath everyday is

approximately 30 minutes. Over 20 percent of people spend more than 45

minutes. 75 percent of people take a bath every day.

● 42 million bottles and cans of beverages are purchased from vending

machines on an average day.

● 2700 babies are newly born and 3,500 people pass away everyday.

● If the population decreases at the present rate, Japan’s population will

be 80 million in 50 years from now (Present population is 126 million.) and it will only be 2 million in the 27th century.

● The total length of the seashore in Japan is longer than that of the

U.S.A.

● The top of Mount Fuji is not a public property. It is a private property

owned by a shrine.

● Most Japanese husbands give all the money he earns to their wives and

the wives control all the expenses in the family. Wives usually give back some money to husbands as allowance which is normally very little.

● Japanese workers spend an average of about 590 yen on lunch.

● Many Japanese are Buddhists and they are given Buddhist names (Posthumous names) when they die. The names are made up of kanji letters (Ideogram- Chinese characters which represent meanings) and the letters which reflect what sort of life one has lived are used. In addition, depending on how much money the family wants to spend, some good characters are used.

It is possible just by looking at the names how much money was paid to the temple or to the priest to get the name. The prices to get a posthumous name range from100,000 yen to over 1,000,000 yen. If one is not concerned, then it is not necessarily to have a posthumous name.

●Every once in a while some volcanaos in Japan erupt in large scales. Some of

such volacnos are located near where tourists visit or people go mountain climiming and sometime there are victims. In 2014 Mount Ontake in Nagano Prefecture erupted and killed 63 people.

● Mount Fujiis is classified as an active volcano. The last time it irrupted

was 1707.

● The Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was

originally a production exhibition hall named Hiroshima Prefectual Commercial Exhibition (designed by a Czech architect and built in 1915.)

It was the only building left standing in hypocenter (the area the bomb was

dropped).