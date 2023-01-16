What is a makanai in Japan?

Makanai is a dish prepared in a restaurant for employees rather than customers. It is often prepared by young chefs as part of their training.

Sometimes the makanai food is cooked with leftover ingredients and served to employees. Chefs are in charge of cooking, and occasionally the young chefs are evaluated by the head chef, who tastes the makanai food and evaluates their skills. In some cases, both veteran and young chefs are in charge, while in other cases, the executive chef prepares the food so that the employees can learn the taste of the restaurant.

Meals for employees are called makanai not only in restaurants but also in coffee shops, maid cafes, bars, etc., where light meals are served to waiters, waitresses, and other employees.

In the Netflix drama, “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” the heroine, Kiyo, is hired to cook makanai meals at a maiko house, as everyone likes the “oyakodon” (see below) she cooked for them.

Makanai can also refer to a person exclusively in charge of preparing such makanai meals. Normally such a person is called “Makanai-san” meaning “Mr./Miss Makanai”. The Japanese title of the Netflix drama is “Maiko-san-chi no Makanai-san”, therefore in the context of the title of this drama, “the makanai” is referring to a person who prepares makanai meals.

Some of popular dishes in Japan have their origins in makanai dishes.

Typical examples are omurice (omelet rice) and Chikin Nanban (Chicken Nanban).

Oyakodon

Oyakodon (bowl of rice with chicken and eggs). Oyako means “parents and children”. Chickens are parents of eggs and eggs are children of chickens!

Omurice

Omurice has its origins in makanai dish made at Rengatei, a long-established Western-style restaurant in Ginza,Tokyo.

It was first simply an omelette mixed with cooked rice, without ketchup. The kitchen was visible over the counter in the restaurant and the makanai dish became a menu item at the request of customers who saw it.

The above is a photo of omurice of Rengatei.

Chicken Nanban

Chicken Nanban, a specialty from Miyazaki Prefecture, is also said to have originated as a makanai dish. Chicken Nanban is a dish of deep-fried chicken with a sweet-and-sour sauce, topped with a generous amount of tartar sauce. In Miyazaki Prefecture, “Chicken Nanban” is a standard menu item at restaurants, side dish stores, and box lunch stores.

Makanai dishes in the Netflix drama

In the Netflix series “Makanai” Kiyo is a remarkable cook. In addition to oyakodon, cream stew, bread pudding, tempura, and many other dishes line maiko house’s dining table.

In the drama, girls from all over the country come to live at the maiko house with a dream of becoming a maiko and they are away from home. Therefore, it is important to provide “ordinary tastes” to them, not the kind of food you would find in a fancy restaurant or ryotei, but the kind of food with tastes that remind you of home.

Etymology of “makanai”

The word, makanai comes from the verb “makanau” which means “to manage to make it with limited supplies, expenses, etc.”

