The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House Season 2

Will there be a Season 2 of “The Makanai”?

“The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House Season 2” news and updates.

The Netflix drama “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House” is getting very popular not only in Japan but also in other countries. This drama takes place in Kyoto, the former capital of Japan, where historical buildings are preserved and old traditions are valued. When they see this drama, even a Japanese audience would feel as if they were traveling through time and space to some exotic town centuries ago.

As you might have learned in the drama, it is forbidden for maiko to use mobile phones or go to convenience stores or movie theaters on the grounds that it tarnishes the image. Aside from the controversy surrounding whether or not this is good, it is true that maiko are almost like exotic people, far removed from everyday life. It is no wonder that tourists from overseas show a keen interest in them. Some even enjoy disguising themselves in maiko attire.

When you enjoy a good drama, one thing that comes to your mind is “Will there be a Season 2?” When a drama becomes a hit, there is often a Season 2, especially in the US.

Will there be a season 2 for “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House”?

So far, Netflix has not made any remark about season 2 of “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House”.

The director, Mr. Koeeda’s remark about season 2

However, a few weeks ago during a round table discussion that included the cast of the drama, the director, Hidekazu Koreda made a remark about Season 2 of “The Makanai”.

He says that if there is Season 2, he wants to expand the story so that he can also depict the town surrounding the yakata (maiko house) which remained unchanged for 300 years in addition to depicting various people who are living at a yakata and people around it.

This means he has already some concept for season 2.

Unfortunately it was just a short reference.

What are Japanese viewers saying about season 2 of “The Makanai”?

Just like you are wondering, many Japanese viewers are aspiring the season 2 of “The Makanai”.

Let’s see what some people say on Twitter:

I’m from Kyoto, but the dialogue in Kyoto dialect is totally natural and I enjoyed it . I hope they will make season 2.

The cast is all great and it’s been a while since I’ve enjoyed watching a Japanese drama without any complaints! I’m looking forward to season 2!

I’m watching and I like it so much that I don’t want to finish watching it. I hope to watch season 2.

Perhaps, it would be nice to hear what other audience say.

I will be sure to update on this blog post if there is any news concerning season 2.

Since the heroin of the drama is 16 years old and as you are aware, the appearance of girls of around this age change over just a short period of time and also importantly they can be maiko only for five years or so as a general practice. So, let’s hope that season 2 will be coming soon.