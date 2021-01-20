Things you should know when moving from Japan to the U.S.A.

6 Things You Should Know When Moving from Japan to the USA

The American Dream is still achievable for those willing to leave their country to move to the USA. It is a great place to live, and there are many benefits to moving to the United States, but there are some cultural differences you should know about.

If you’re planning on relocating soon, here are 8 things you should know when moving from Japan to the USA.

Each State is Different

The laws, cost of living, and weather of each state vastly differ from each other. The United States of America spans 3.8 million square miles, so it’s no surprise there are many different cultural pockets within the country. Nebraskans and New Yorkers live very different lifestyles, and their political views and opinions can range from very conservative to very liberal. Don’t expect many similarities between states, because the laws can range as well. Arizonans are allowed to carry concealed weapons while they are strictly prohibited in California. It’s also generally more expensive to live in California, New York, Hawaii, and Oregon than in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Remember to Tip

While it isn’t customary to tip in Japan, American food and service workers depend on tips to make their living. Oftentimes, they are paid less than minimum wage by their employer because tips are expected to buff their paychecks. Tipping is still optional, but it’s considered very rude to not leave a tip of at least 15-20% of the bill, so keep it in mind when you’re at a restaurant.

Imperial System

Americans don’t use the metric system, they use what’s called the imperial system. While many people know of the metric system because it’s taught in school, it isn’t commonly used in most businesses or conversations. Get familiar with the terms pounds, feet, and inches, because they don’t have easily remembered conversion rates compared to the metric system.

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday that is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. It marks the occasion when British pilgrims invited Native Americans to feast with them because they helped them with their harvest in 1621. It’s a holiday that revolves around family gatherings, a large meal, and it always includes turkey.

Green Card

You don’t necessarily need a green card to move to the United States, although you can get one as a foreigner. You can move with a work permit or a green card. Using a green card will require a sponsor for at least a year, and an employer visa requires an employer to vouch on your behalf to prove your skills are needed.

Travel

Although there is some public transportation available in cities, most Americans rely on their private car to drive to work. The average American commute is 16 miles each way, making the time spent in the car about 30 minutes each way. To travel, Americans typically drive or fly in planes. The train system has been underfunded for a long time, so there are very few reliable train systems available for travel. Many Americans are now using rideshare apps like Lyft or Uber to get places rather than taxis or buses.