Moving from Japan to UK

Moving from Japan to the UK Are you looking for international moving to the UK from Japan? If you are moving back to the UK and need to ship your personal belongings from Japan, you’re in the right place. The United Kingdom is a very popular moving destination from Japan and Japan Luggage Express has dedicated for 25 years to helping people moving to or moving back to the United Kingdom. Read our guide on how to ship your personal goods from Japan to the UK below and start your overseas move with us. We offer two shipping options when moving household goods to the UK – they are service by air and service by sea.

How Much Does it Cost to Move to the UK from Japan? To start your international moving from Japan to the United Kingdom, you need to begin with getting a shipping quote. When you are shipping by sea you will be charged by the amount of space used by your shipment with the exception of cargo with extremely high weight density. If you opt to send by air, you will be charged by the weight of your packages with the exception of shipments with low weight density, in which case the volume will also be a pricing factor. Generally air freight service is less expensive when shipping a small amount. Both sea and air freight charges for moving from Japan to the UK depend on specific factors to your shipment. With this in mind, we will create custom made quotes for inquiries.

Shipping Rates to the UK/Ireland by air Airfreight charges – rate per kilogram(As of October, 2019) London (Heathrow) 900 yen per kilogram Other international Airports* 980 yen per kilogram *Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin Door-to-door service (residential delivery) is available to many parts of the UK. The minimum weight for service by air is 45kgs. Shipments weighing less than the minimum 45kgs will be shipped as 45kgs. Local charges on the UK side/destination charges are not included in our rate tariff (above). Destination charges refer to the charges that are payable at the destination airports such as airlines’ handling charge, terminal charges for using the airport facility, charges related to customs clearance and delivery or the alike on the UK/Ireland sides. The charges for air shipments are calculated by both their actual gross weight and their volumetric weight (also known as dimensional weight), that is, the volume of a consignment will be taken into consideration as well as the actual gross weight when calculating the air freight charges. To learn how to calculate volumetric weight, please refer to the section of volumetric weight on our web page of service by air. Fuel and/or security surcharge may be added. JLE Handling including customs clearance charge on the Japan side: Y5,900 per shipment

Pickup charge in Japan: We can arrange collection from anywhere in Japan. The charge for collection is free for Tokyo Metropolitan area (23 wards area), some areas in Kanagawa prefecture and Funabashi, Urayasu, Narita and Narashino areas in Chiba prefecture. Out-of-area pickup charge is Y50 to Y250 per kilogram. We collect from your residence door and you can use our services whether you live in Tokyo, Kyoto, Fukuoka or Okinawa.

Insurance (Optional) : We can arrange marine and air insurance (moving insurance) against loss and damage of international shipments. One of the required documents when shipping from Japan is a document called packing list in which you declare the contents of each package together with description of the goods, quantity and amount in each package. The packing list is used for customs clearance purposes as well as insurance purposes. The insurance premium is 1.5 percent of the total value you declare on your packing list with the minimum premium of Y3,300.

Example of calculation on the charges: 55kgs to London: Y900 x 55 + 5,900 = Y55,400 (Insurance and pickup charges are not included) If you are shipping luggage from Japan to the UK and there are only a few to several packages it can be less expensive to ship by air. We also offer shipping services for shipping commercial cargos for people and companies who are not moving from Japan. All rates, charges and fees are subject to change at any time. Please contact our office for current information.

Rates for shipping by sea to UK and Ireland Service by sea is available to: Southampton (England) and Dublin, Ireland Please contact us and ask for a shipping quote to the UK. We will gladly send you a quotation by email. Door-to-door services for both air and sea shipments are available to most parts of the UK. Ocean shipments will be cleared through UK customs in Southampton and delivery will be arranged to a UK address. Container shipping service Japan to UK (consolidation service) is available basically every week.

Shipping furniture from Japan to the UK If you are shipping some pieces of furniture from Japan to the UK, note that wooden crates would have to be made. We offer the services of making crates for household furniture for international shipping in Tokyo, Osaka and some other areas. When shipping wooden crates internationally, fumigated wooden materials which meets ISPM15 or plywood need to be used.

Shipping Personal Effects from Japan If you are moving from Japan to the UK, your personal effects can be imported duty and tax free provided that you have owned and used them for over a period of six months. Note, however, that they must be imported to the UK within a year of your move to UK from Japan. It used be that you simply needed to complete the C3 form and submit it to the customs after the shipment arrives in the UK to seek free entry, however, effective January, 2017, the owner of the goods must apply for a Transfer of Residence (ToR) online. By getting an approval from the UK customs, you can bring in your personal effects with relief from duty/tax where applicable. Once it is approved, Unique Reference Number (URN) will be given and you need to pass on to UK customs. Principally this needs to be done prior to shipping. C3 became obsolete in March, 2017. Having said that this ToR (ToR1) is a new regulation and one must make an application prior to shipping, the reality is that majority of people moving to the UK from around the world are not quite aware of this and shipments often arrive in the UK without proper prior arrangements. The UK customs seem to be generous about people not applying for ToR1 prior to their moves and have them make an application after the shipments arrive and normally they do not have to pay duty/tax if they are qualified for duty/tax relief even if they failed to apply for ToR1. It is, however, highly advisable to make an application beforehand since they have rights to impose you duty/tax if you do not make an arrangement for ToR1.