Japan Permanent Residency Income Requirements: What Is Changing in 2026?

Updated: July 29, 2026

Japan is preparing to tighten the financial requirements for foreign nationals applying for permanent residency. Recent reports have suggested that applicants may soon need an income higher than the average Japanese household income, leading to claims that applicants will need to earn approximately ¥5.75 million per year—or about ¥479,000 per month.

However, the situation requires careful explanation. As of July 29, 2026, Japan’s officially published permanent residency guidelines do not contain a fixed minimum income figure. The stricter income and pension standards reported in July are part of a proposed revision that has not yet appeared in the Immigration Services Agency’s final published guidelines.[1][2]

Is There Currently a Minimum Income for Permanent Residency in Japan?

Under the current official guidelines, there is no single nationwide minimum annual income for permanent residency.

Instead, an applicant must possess sufficient assets or professional skills to maintain an independent livelihood. The Immigration Services Agency describes this requirement as being able to live without becoming a public burden, with a stable life expected to continue in the future.[1]

Immigration officials therefore examine the applicant’s overall circumstances, including:

Annual income and employment stability

The number of dependants supported by the applicant

Household income and the spouse’s financial situation

Savings and other assets

Residence tax payment records

National pension and health insurance payment records

The likelihood that the applicant can continue supporting the household

A salary that may be sufficient for a person living alone might not be sufficient for an applicant supporting a spouse, children or relatives overseas. Permission is based on a comprehensive examination rather than a simple salary test.

What Is the Proposed New Income Requirement?

According to reports published in late July 2026, the government has prepared a draft revision under which permanent residency applicants would, in principle, need to earn more than the average income of a Japanese household.

The proposed financial requirements reportedly include:

Annual income exceeding the average income of Japanese households

Evidence that this income level has been maintained consistently

A projected pension benefit equivalent to that produced by approximately 30 years of enrolment in the employees’ pension system at the required income level

Savings or other assets that can compensate for a shortfall in projected pension benefits

The government is reportedly planning to revise the permanent residency guidelines on October 1, 2026, with most of the new standards expected to be applied to applications submitted from April 2027.[2]

Nevertheless, the final wording, calculation method and transitional arrangements have not yet been officially published. Applicants should therefore treat all specific figures as provisional.

Will the Minimum Income Be ¥5.75 Million?

The figure most frequently mentioned is ¥5.752 million per year.

This number comes from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare’s 2025 Comprehensive Survey of Living Conditions. The survey found that the average household income for 2024 was ¥5.752 million.[3]

Dividing ¥5.752 million by 12 produces approximately ¥479,000 per month. This calculation has led to headlines claiming that a monthly income of ¥479,000 will be required for permanent residency.

However, ¥479,000 has not been officially announced as a minimum monthly salary. There are several reasons why that interpretation may be misleading.

The figure represents household income

¥5.752 million is the average annual income of an entire household. It is not necessarily the salary of one employee.

A household may have income from two working spouses, self-employment, pensions, investments or other sources. It remains unclear whether the proposed permanent residency standard will examine the applicant’s individual income, combined household income or both.

“Income” is not necessarily the same as monthly salary

The government survey measures annual household income. It should not automatically be converted into a monthly gross salary requirement.

Bonuses, business income, pension income and other sources may be included in annual income, depending on the calculation method ultimately adopted by immigration authorities.

The government has not identified the exact statistical category

The same government survey reports significantly different averages for different household types:

All households: ¥5.752 million

Households other than elderly households: ¥7.007 million

Households with children: ¥8.573 million

The reported proposal refers generally to the average income of Japanese households. It has not yet been officially confirmed which statistical category, year or definition of income will be used.

For this reason, it would be premature to describe ¥5.752 million as a confirmed minimum income requirement.

Does the New Rule Require 30 Years of Pension Contributions?

The proposed pension rule has also caused considerable confusion.

Reports do not say that every applicant must already have paid into Japan’s pension system for 30 years before applying. Such a requirement would make permanent residency practically impossible for many people who arrived in Japan as adults.

Instead, the proposal reportedly concerns the applicant’s projected future pension benefit. The projected benefit would need to be comparable to the pension that a person could receive after approximately 30 years in the employees’ pension system at the specified income level.

If the projected pension is below the required amount, applicants may reportedly be allowed to demonstrate sufficient savings or other financial assets to cover the difference.[2]

Important details remain unknown, including:

How the projected pension will be calculated

Whether overseas pension entitlements will be considered

How much savings will be needed to compensate for a shortfall

Whether younger applicants will receive different treatment

How the rule will apply to self-employed applicants enrolled in the National Pension system

What Happens to Applications Already Submitted?

Most reports indicate that the revised guidelines will generally apply to applications filed from April 2027. Some Japanese reports have suggested that the income standard could be introduced earlier or applied to applications submitted before the other new requirements take effect.

Until the Immigration Services Agency publishes the final revision and transitional provisions, applicants should not assume that filing before October 2026 or April 2027 will automatically guarantee examination under the existing income standard.

People who already have an application pending may be asked to submit more recent income, tax, pension or employment documents during the examination.

How Many Years of Income Does Immigration Examine?

The period for which income and tax records must be submitted depends on the applicant’s route to permanent residency.

Under the currently published document requirements:

Many applicants holding work-related residence statuses must provide income and residence-tax records covering the previous five years.

Applicants using the spouse-of-a-Japanese-national or spouse-of-a-permanent-resident route are generally asked for three years of income and residence-tax records, although exceptions apply.

Highly skilled professional applicants qualifying through the 70-point route generally submit three years of relevant records.

Highly skilled professional applicants qualifying through the 80-point route may qualify after one year and are generally asked for records covering that shorter period.

These document periods demonstrate that immigration authorities are interested not only in the applicant’s current salary but also in the stability and continuity of income.[4]

A recent salary increase may therefore carry less weight than several years of stable earnings. Periods of unemployment, large fluctuations in self-employment income or a sudden reduction in salary may require additional explanation.

Tax, Pension and Health Insurance Payments Remain Essential

Income is only one part of the permanent residency examination.

The current guidelines require applicants to have properly fulfilled their public obligations, including:

National and local tax payments

National Pension or Employees’ Pension contributions

National Health Insurance or employees’ health insurance premiums

Immigration-related notification obligations

Paying an overdue amount shortly before applying does not necessarily erase the problem. Immigration authorities examine whether payments were made by their original deadlines.

Applicants should retain bank records, receipts and other evidence for any period during which taxes or social insurance contributions were not automatically deducted from their salary.

A Separate Change: The Five-Year Period of Stay Requirement

A separate permanent residency change was officially announced in February 2026.

Until March 31, 2027, a three-year period of stay may continue to be treated as satisfying the requirement to hold the longest available period of stay. From April 1, 2027, applicants will generally need to hold the maximum period available for their residence status—commonly five years.[5]

Transitional treatment is available in certain cases for people who still hold a three-year period of stay on March 31, 2027.

This change is separate from the newly reported income requirement, although the implementation dates may overlap.

Will the Income Requirement Apply to Spouses of Japanese Nationals?

The current Immigration Control Act treats spouses and children of Japanese nationals, permanent residents and special permanent residents differently from ordinary work-based applicants. Certain statutory requirements, including the independent-livelihood requirement, may not apply in the same manner.

The July 2026 reports did not fully explain whether the proposed income benchmark will apply equally to spouse-route applicants or whether household support will continue to be assessed under separate rules.

The proposed revisions reportedly include a different change for spouses: the special residence qualification may be extended from three years of marriage and one year of residence in Japan to five years of marriage and three years of residence in Japan.[2]

Applicants using the spouse route should therefore wait for the final guideline before assuming that the reported income figure applies directly to them.

What Should Prospective Applicants Do Now?

Anyone planning to apply for permanent residency during 2026 or 2027 should begin reviewing their financial records well in advance.

Obtain residence-tax certificates for all relevant years.

Check that taxes were paid by the original deadlines.

Review pension records through Nenkin Net or the local pension office.

Confirm that health insurance premiums are fully paid.

Keep employment contracts, salary statements and bonus records.

Prepare explanations for unemployment, parental leave, illness or temporary income reductions.

Retain evidence of savings, investments and other assets.

Monitor the Immigration Services Agency’s official permanent residency page for the final guideline.

Applicants close to the possible new threshold should be especially careful about relying on unofficial online calculators or headlines presenting ¥479,000 per month as a confirmed rule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is ¥3 million per year enough for permanent residency in Japan?

There is currently no official rule stating that ¥3 million is always sufficient. Immigration considers income stability, household size, dependants, assets and payment history. Under the proposed rules, the expected income benchmark may become substantially higher.

Is ¥5.752 million now the official permanent residency minimum?

No. ¥5.752 million is the latest government statistic for average household income. It has not yet been officially designated as the permanent residency threshold.

Do I personally need to earn ¥5.752 million, or can my spouse’s income be included?

The proposed calculation method has not been published. It is not yet clear whether immigration will use individual income, total household income or a combination of the two.

Is a monthly salary of ¥479,000 required?

No official monthly salary requirement of ¥479,000 has been announced. That figure is simply ¥5.752 million divided by 12.

Must I have paid Japanese pension contributions for 30 years?

The reported proposal concerns the projected value of future pension benefits, not necessarily 30 completed years of contributions at the time of application.

Can savings compensate for insufficient income?

Under the current rules, assets may be considered as part of the independent-livelihood assessment. Under the reported proposal, savings may specifically be used to compensate for a shortfall in projected pension benefits. The required amount has not yet been published.

Conclusion

Japan is moving toward a more specific and considerably stricter financial test for permanent residency. The reported plan would require applicants to demonstrate income above the average Japanese household level, adequate projected pension benefits and long-term financial stability.

Nevertheless, as of July 29, 2026, there is still no officially confirmed minimum of ¥5.752 million per year or ¥479,000 per month. The current official guideline continues to use a comprehensive independent-livelihood test without naming a fixed amount.

The most important next step will be the publication of the revised Immigration Services Agency guideline. Until the final text and transitional rules are available, applicants should distinguish clearly between the current legal requirements, the reported government proposal and figures circulating on social media.

This article provides general information and does not constitute individual immigration or legal advice.