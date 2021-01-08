Tips for International Moving

Prepare Early

In life doing something at the last minute can be a worst thing one could do. Same thing can be true for international moving. For majority of people international moving is something they experience for the first time. Therefore, there are a number of new things they must learn and also it takes time to pack things properly in boxes so that they would not get damaged, prepare shipping documents in certain way and also have knowledge on international moving and shipping. It also takes time to make an itemized list of the contents (In shipping industry the list of the contents are called “packing list “ or “packing slip” and this document is important for customs clearance and for having the shipment insured. Also, there are things which you cannot ship. If you start preparation early you will be familiar with all the procedures. It is also important to contact international movers at an early stage and make a reservation of a company of your choice. International moving companies need some time to process your application and arrange pickup etc. It is suggested you give them about one week to one month’s notice.

Know how the charges are calculated

Unlike local move or domestic move where you use one truck for your move, when your goods are transported internationally the charges are calculated either by the volume or the weight of your shipment. With the exception of shipping in Full container service where one container is exclusively for your shipment, you will be using part of the cargo space of the aircraft or the shipping container. Therefore you will be charged by the space your shipment occupies or the weight. To be more specific when you are shipping your goods as ocean freight, you will be charged by the volume. If you are shipping by air you will be charged by the weight of the shipment with the exception of cargo that are rather low in weight density. Airline industry worldwide has a concept called “volumetric weight” and they convert the volume of cargo into weight and calculate the charges so that they can charge a reasonable amount even if a cargo is large but do not weigh is shipped.

Learn the mover’s packing policy

Depending on the policies of the international mover, it is likely that your shipment may need to be crated, palletized or packed further in cardboard lift van. In the case of shipping from Japan, some international movers accept loose cartons while some companies has a policy to have them crated. The reason many shipments are shipped in loose cartons from Japan while almost all international movers elsewhere insist on having them packed further is because in Japan the workers at the container stuffing location are very good at loading the packages to containers nicely and the packages loaded in to the containers travel quite safely. In the mist cases of shipping by air, they transport shipments in loose cartons.

Sea vs Air

It may be natural but I do know how many times I have heard that service by air is faster but it is much more expensive than service by sea. In fact, many international movers say that service by air is suitable when you want your shipment get to the destination quickly without referring to the fact that service by air is actually cheaper than service by sea if the weight/volume of the shipment is small. For both air and sea cargo there are minimum. In the case of sea shipping, the minimum is one cubic meter. One cubic meter is space much more than enough for those who are shipping only a few to several boxes. This means that you have to pay the same charges as when you are shipping full one cubic meter even if you are shipping only a few boxes. The air shipping has rates for small shipments as well, therefore, it make service by air less expensive than service by sea. Also, remember there are charges that will incur on a per shipment base when shipping by sea and this make sea shipping expensive when shipping a small amount. Another thing you may wish to remember is that customs clearance is easier and take less time both at the country of departure and at the country of destination.

Outer package increase the volume

It is often said that the packages must be “seaworthy” when delivered to the bonded warehouse for shipping. In many countries international moving companies insist that all shipments must be crated, palletized or packed further in cardboard lift vans. It is necessary to keep in mind that by packing further, the volume would increase significantly while such packing would enhance the safety during the transportation.