Shipping fragile items from Japan

Some people may want to ship something fragile and wonder if there is any kind of special service for handling fragile items when shipping from Japan.

Is there a special service for shipping fragile items from Japan?

When shipping something internationally as freight or shipping via post, it goes through a number of facilities and organizations and one has no control over how the packages are handled. There is no services for shipping fragile items with special care i.e. services of handling fragile items do not exist in the shipping industry.

Therefore, it is important to pack the items well so that they will be protected well.

Everyday a number of extremely delicate items are transported worldwide. Some examples can be computer parts, semiconductors, testing machines for semiconductors, optical equipment, machine parts, porcelains, medical equipment, musical instruments such as violins, cellos and pianos. In fact since Japan exports a number of high tech goods, it is not an exaggeration to say that many of shipments exported from Japan are fragile or highly delicate.

Then what do the exporters of such delicate goods do when they export their products do when shipping overseas from Japan? The answer is they take care in packing the goods and often many of such goods are packed in wooden crates.

In general, Crating is required for large items which clients are not able to find suitable cardboard boxes such as pieces of furniture. Once can request crating or palletizing for fragile or delicate items to increase the safety as well.

However, since crating or palletizing can be expensive and increase the volume considerably, some people would want to pack the items well yourself to save cost.

When shipping delicate items, the following method is recommended.

All fragile items must be wrapped in shock-absorbing materials ideally the thickness of 6 cm. Put shock-absorbing materials on the bottom and top of the box containing fragile items. （Ideally about 6 cm each also.）

Use soft materials such as bubble wrap clothing and linen to pack around any fragile items and to fill any spaces.

When sending glassware/porcelain etc. we recommend what we call “double-packaging” or “double boxing” , if you think this would be possible-that is, you put them in boxes with fillers first and then put the entire box into another larger box. There should be some fillers in the larger box as well. ‘Fillers” refer to shock-absorbing material such as plastic chips and bubble wrap and also common objects such as clothing.

These are only suggestions and its does not mean that there will no possibility of damage if packed this way.

You must ensure that any sharp objects are packed away from all edges/sides. Should they puncture the side of a carton, handling staff could risk injury and your effects could be damaged.