Container shortage crisis worldwide

Worldwide Container Shortage continues.

As you might have heard it on the recent news, there is a severe shortage of shipping containers worldwide now.

You can Google search with the search word such as “container shortage” and you will see various news articles by major media mainly talking about container shipping cost more than doubled or nearly tripled. The crisis of container shortage has also started to cause delay in various regions. This was one of the top news of NHK(Japan’s national broadcasting) in the morning of Jan 27.

They also reported, as an example, about the delay at the US port of Los Angeles telling that vessels that arrived at the port of Los Angeles had to wait for three days off shore before coming alongside the pier and there were over 30 vessels that were waiting.

(On the following week it increased to 36 and increased to over 60 as of February 18.) This is because they have to handle much more containers than they normally do. In addition there is shortage of labor at ports for handling containers and drivers for transporting on land due to corona virus situation. There is significantly high increase in demand for goods consumed at home because people stay home due to the corona virus situation and buy things therefore North America is importing much more –especially from China.

Many exporters worldwide are losing business opportunities because there not enough containers available and are unable to ship their goods.

If you access to the articles about this container crisis, the articles will tell you that it was triggered by shortage of empty containers, sudden increase of export from China and the imbalance of shipping from China to North America versus shipping from North America to China.

As far as shipping from Japan is concerned, there was no particular delay of departure as of December or early January, however, there started to be delays of days very recently. Most ships are arriving in Japan one to two weeks behind the schedule now.

The specialist interviewed on NHK’s news said that this trend is expected to continue until the end of March but it is hard to predict what the situation will be like in April or after.

This all-time high increase in container price is likely to affect the prices of many things in our daily life as 80 percent of products (or their parts) we consume are said to be transported in containers in some way.

Although the situation may get a little better in 2 month time from now, it is likely there is delay in departure/arrival of ships and the area includes North America, Australia/New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Now the severe shortage of full containers started affecting availability of space of consolidations.

Because of shortage of full containers, exporters who would otherwise ship in full containers are now starting to use the services of consolidation services (share-the-container service offered by consolidators) and this caused another problem – severe shortage of space of consolidation containers. Exporters who would otherwise ship in full container have large amount of shipments and take up much space, therefore the impact is serious. Depending on the origin port and the destination there is no space available in containers for over 6 weeks.