Religions in Japan – percentage

Japanese religions and percentage

Religions in Japan in 2022

Are there any surveys on religions in Japan for 2022?

According to the results of a 2018 poll on religions in Japan, a total of 36% of respondents said they follow some form of religion, including 31% who said Buddhism and 3% who said Shinto. Of those who answered “Yes,” 53% answered “Yes” to the question of whether they have religious beliefs or not.

The percentages of religions in Japan according to this latest survey are as follows:

Buddhism 31%

Shinto 3%

Christianity 1%

Other 1%

No answer 2%

No religious beliefs 62%

Another Survey Results on the Number of Believers:

According to the 2022 edition of the Religion Yearbook by the Agency for Cultural Affairs in Japan, the number of believers in each religion was 87,924,087 (48.5%) for Shinto, 83,971,139 (46.3%) for Buddhism, 1,909,757 (1.0%) for Christianity, and 7,403,560 (4.0%) for other various religions (Religions other than Shinto, Buddhism, and Christianity ).

This is about 1.5 times the total population of Japan (about 126 million)

There are certainly people who are counted as “believers” of more than one religion.

Factors contributing to these figures:

Since statistical surveys are conducted on a declarative basis with religious organizations as respondents, religious organizations tend to report a larger number of followers for their own organizations.

Christianity and Islam make a clear distinction between believers and non-believers, even if they attend services regularly, and they are not treated as believers until they undergo an initiation ceremony such as baptism or shahada. Also, in many Christian organizations, if a person is no longer heard from, he or she is generally excluded from the organization after a few years. In Shintoism and Japanese Buddhism, however, initiation ceremonies and sound communication are not taken into consideration, and all family members who are members of a shrine’s community or reverence association are considered believers.

In Buddhism, even those who become followers of other religions or declare no religious affiliation are counted as parishioners of the temple to which the family of birth belongs. Also those who visit shrines and temples for the first time are said to be included in the number of believers in some cases.

In today’s Japanese society, the religious affiliation of an individual is generally not considered very important, and individuals are not very conscious of their own religious beliefs (even if they self-identify as non-religious). Therefore, there are protests against the survey methods described above.

According to the “Religion Yearbook,” Shintoism has about the same number of followers as Buddhism, but considerably fewer people consider themselves “believers” in Shintoism than in Buddhism.

Shintoism-Buddhism syncretism

The era of Shintoism-Buddhism syncretism (a form of syncretism) lasted for a long time in Japan. Even after the Meiji Restoration, when Shintoism and Buddhism were separated, the distinction between Shintoism and Buddhism remained ambiguous. There are many households that enshrine a kamidana (Shinto altar) and have a Buddhist altar, and many households that are both parishioners of a Buddhist temple and clergymen of a Shinto shrine. This is the reason why the total number of Shintoists and Buddhists is said to exceed 200 million.

Historically and even today, the Shinto religion is associated with ceremonial events such as weddings, traditional celebrations and praying for luck, while the Buddhist religion is related to funeral rites, memorial services, and other events related to the concept of death.

Although the majority of Japanese today actually participate in such so-called religious rituals, they have little sense of belonging to any particular religious organization, and many consider themselves to be “non-religious. In this case, “no religion” differs from atheism, which denies the existence of God or Buddha, and means that although they believe in something to some extent, they do not recognize it as “religion,” nor do they wholeheartedly belong to any particular religious organization or doctrine.